MRC Global (MRC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect MRC Global to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.17 million. MRC Global had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect MRC Global to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MRC Global stock opened at $11.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. MRC Global has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average is $10.36. The company has a market capitalization of $940.20 million, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 2.20.

Several analysts have recently commented on MRC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of MRC Global from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of MRC Global from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MRC Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,213,000 after purchasing an additional 70,482 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 11,764 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 22,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 167,059 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the gas utility, energy, and industrial end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

