Tyson Foods (TSN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Tyson Foods has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.84). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Tyson Foods to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TSN opened at $56.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.96 and its 200 day moving average is $56.62. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $47.11 and a fifty-two week high of $87.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.04%.

In other news, CEO Donnie King purchased 10,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.35 per share, for a total transaction of $500,422.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,361.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara purchased 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 115,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,658,576.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Donnie King bought 10,350 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.35 per share, for a total transaction of $500,422.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 195,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,361.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 37,890 shares of company stock worth $1,849,118 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 536.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 211,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,545,000 after purchasing an additional 178,277 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 220,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,103,000 after purchasing an additional 30,227 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,413,000. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.89.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

