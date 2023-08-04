Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 4,526 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $6,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after purchasing an additional 481,039 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,378,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $910,664,000 after acquiring an additional 205,421 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,943,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $510,693,000 after acquiring an additional 235,228 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,370,000 after acquiring an additional 56,335 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,133,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $370,185,000 after purchasing an additional 297,814 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Randall P. Breaux bought 500 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,957.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $155.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $145.30 and a twelve month high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.10. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

