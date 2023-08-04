Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $180.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AMZN. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.77.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Shares of AMZN opened at $128.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 306.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.95 and its 200-day moving average is $110.71. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,291,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,828,198.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,305 shares of company stock valued at $8,606,808. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,784,345,000 after acquiring an additional 116,383,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $8,263,591,000. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.