Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Lowered to $68.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Mizuho from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential downside of 10.24% from the company’s previous close.

FTNT has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Fortinet from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fortinet from $73.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.03.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $75.76 on Friday. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.82 and a 200-day moving average of $65.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92. The company has a market cap of $59.49 billion, a PE ratio of 62.61, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,684,727.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,718.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,684,727.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,718.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $441,669.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,012,700.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,163 shares of company stock valued at $4,799,087 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet by 1,947.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Fortinet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

