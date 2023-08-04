Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stock Position Lifted by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,069 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,099,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,007,991,000 after acquiring an additional 25,997 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $746,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,065 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $671,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,666 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $627,438,000 after purchasing an additional 638,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $537,007,000. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NSC opened at $227.28 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $196.33 and a 12-month high of $264.22. The stock has a market cap of $51.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $225.12 and a 200-day moving average of $221.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Vertical Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.40.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

