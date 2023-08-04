Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 29.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Duke Energy by 447.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.82.

Duke Energy Trading Down 2.3 %

Duke Energy stock opened at $90.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $113.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

