Waters (NYSE:WAT) Stock Price Up 7.1% on Strong Earnings

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $298.48 and last traded at $293.96. Approximately 232,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 479,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $274.40.

The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $740.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.51 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 141.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $331.91.

Institutional Trading of Waters

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Waters during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Waters by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Waters by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $267.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.37.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

