Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 1,459 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.73.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE ICE opened at $112.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.74. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $117.85. The company has a market capitalization of $62.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $346,620.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,517,254.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,978 shares of company stock worth $10,606,289. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

