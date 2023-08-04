NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Boosted by Waycross Partners LLC

Waycross Partners LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 3.9% of Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Barclays upped their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $445.15 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $480.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 231.85, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $426.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.