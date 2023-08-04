Robbins Farley Cuts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Robbins Farley reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,016 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.9% of Robbins Farley’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Robbins Farley’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,924 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 39,851 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,645 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $445.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $426.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.18. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $480.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 231.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. HSBC raised NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays increased their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $408.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.00.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

