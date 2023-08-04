Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $3.37 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Trading Down 0.2 %

ACN opened at $317.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $311.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.96. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $327.93. The company has a market cap of $210.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.20.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at $11,552,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,774 shares of company stock valued at $7,203,891. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

