Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Acquired by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Hologic were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 311,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,330,000 after purchasing an additional 16,609 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 93,392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 40,747 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 17,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic Stock Up 0.7 %

HOLX stock opened at $76.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 0.98. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $87.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

HOLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HOLX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $797,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,149.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

See Also

