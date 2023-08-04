Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 1,572 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.9% in the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 820,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,760,000 after buying an additional 22,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS opened at $89.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.19 and its 200 day moving average is $89.45. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $74.67 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The stock has a market cap of $148.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, June 30th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.96%.

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $11,543,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,136,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,941,460.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $11,543,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,136,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,941,460.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward N. Pick sold 100,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $9,433,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 604,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,055,028.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,418,989 shares of company stock worth $44,556,447. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MS shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.94.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

