Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Insider Katharina Beumelburg Sells 5,500 Shares of Stock

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 5,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $318,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 931 shares in the company, valued at $53,886.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Katharina Beumelburg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 26th, Katharina Beumelburg sold 1,339 shares of Schlumberger stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $77,260.30.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Schlumberger stock opened at $57.98 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $33.43 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $82.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.81.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Institutional Trading of Schlumberger

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 269.7% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

