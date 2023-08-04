Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 392,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,471 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.8% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $40,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after buying an additional 129,835,437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,807.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,226,000 after buying an additional 54,077,519 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,059,614,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alphabet by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,368,961,000 after buying an additional 19,612,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,892.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,718,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $549,828,000 after buying an additional 5,431,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 826,435 shares of company stock worth $25,801,000 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $128.77 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $134.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.83 and its 200-day moving average is $110.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

