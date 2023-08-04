Marc Taxay Sells 1,048 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.04, for a total value of $185,537.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Marc Taxay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $167,793.60.

On Thursday, June 1st, Marc Taxay sold 5,307 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.32, for a total value of $882,660.24.

Shares of ANET opened at $177.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.49. The stock has a market cap of $55.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.20 and a 12 month high of $190.65.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 32.48%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas started coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 169.2% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks



Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

