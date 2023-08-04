Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Xylem updated its FY23 guidance to $3.50-$3.70 EPS.

Xylem Stock Down 3.3 %

XYL stock opened at $108.40 on Friday. Xylem has a twelve month low of $84.15 and a twelve month high of $118.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.66, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.82.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on XYL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Xylem from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. 888 reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on XYL

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total value of $11,122,821.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,097,893.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xylem

(Get Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.