American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.47 EPS

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.47), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 22.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS.

American Financial Group Trading Down 8.1 %

AFG stock opened at $112.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.82. American Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $109.99 and a fifty-two week high of $150.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AFG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.

Insider Transactions at American Financial Group

In other American Financial Group news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total value of $88,154.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total transaction of $88,154.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $173,619.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,077.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in American Financial Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in American Financial Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Stories

