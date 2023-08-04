Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.55-9.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.25-16.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.41 billion. Illinois Tool Works also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.55-$9.95 EPS.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW opened at $250.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $180.27 and a one year high of $264.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $244.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.33.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.33% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ITW. Citigroup upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $236.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ITW

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 352,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,986,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 105,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,744,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 24,245.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 235,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 234,207 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 167,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,704,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.