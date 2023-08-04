Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel Sells 55,710 Shares

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 55,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $1,093,587.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 571,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,227,888.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Exelixis Stock Performance

Exelixis stock opened at $20.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.67. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $22.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.65.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Exelixis had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $408.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Exelixis from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelixis

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Exelixis by 323.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Exelixis by 100.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the second quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Exelixis by 189.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Further Reading

