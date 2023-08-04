MQS Management LLC Buys New Stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA during the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in APA by 3,173.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 16,566 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in APA in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in APA in the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in APA by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,324,000 after purchasing an additional 29,907 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APA. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $69.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of APA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of APA from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, APA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.12.

APA Price Performance

NASDAQ APA opened at $41.66 on Friday. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $30.15 and a 52 week high of $50.58. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 3.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. APA had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The business’s revenue was down 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.26%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

