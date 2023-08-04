MQS Management LLC Buys New Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 75,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,855 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 270,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,373,000 after purchasing an additional 124,253 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of WEC stock opened at $88.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.50 and a 200-day moving average of $91.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.82 and a 1-year high of $108.20.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.80.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

