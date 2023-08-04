Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Stock Holdings Increased by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 98.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 413.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 135,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after purchasing an additional 108,955 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 584.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 115,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 98,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 97.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 668,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,109,000 after purchasing an additional 330,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $52.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.11.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MNST stock opened at $57.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.19. The firm has a market cap of $57.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.52, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.83. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $4,733,915.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,766.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,783 shares of company stock worth $10,745,972. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

