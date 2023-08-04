MQS Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,862 CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in CMS Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in CMS Energy by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in CMS Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 16,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMS shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.60.

NYSE CMS opened at $58.35 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $52.41 and a 12 month high of $71.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.65.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.00%.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $451,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,753.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

