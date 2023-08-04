Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Acquires 1,375 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,089 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,752 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,386,490 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $331,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562,584 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,911,733 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $197,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,875 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,234,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 79.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $189,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.53.

Devon Energy Stock Up 2.2 %

DVN stock opened at $50.83 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $78.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.64.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

