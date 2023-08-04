Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 1,395 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in General Electric by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In other news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,361,270.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust acquired 35,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 344,779 shares of company stock worth $36,385,935. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.47.

General Electric Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $112.36 on Friday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $48.06 and a 52-week high of $117.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $122.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

