Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 81,545 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 97.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 164,869 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,545 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.3% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 73.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $4,751,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,316,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,534,704.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $4,751,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,316,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,534,704.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 238,143 shares of company stock valued at $10,798,399. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER opened at $45.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.44 and a 200 day moving average of $36.80. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.94 and a 52-week high of $49.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $92.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.58, a PEG ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.33) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.03.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

