Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Increases Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $442.61 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $429.10 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The stock has a market cap of $66.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $450.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $454.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.87 dividend. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.78%.

A number of research firms have commented on NOC. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $509.75.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

