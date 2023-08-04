Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 76.4% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.40, for a total value of $84,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,934 shares in the company, valued at $820,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total transaction of $3,805,920.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,113 shares in the company, valued at $67,831,454.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.40, for a total transaction of $84,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,789.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,778 shares of company stock worth $7,916,102. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. Bank of America started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.94.

View Our Latest Report on SPGI

S&P Global Trading Down 2.7 %

S&P Global stock opened at $383.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $394.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.31. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $428.65. The stock has a market cap of $122.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.00, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.72%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.