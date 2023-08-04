Capital Analysts LLC Increases Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,793 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC owned 0.14% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 260.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,497,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527,206 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 569,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,029,000 after purchasing an additional 200,562 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 558.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 556,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,638,000 after purchasing an additional 472,011 shares during the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 1,174.0% during the first quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 550,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,307,000 after acquiring an additional 507,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 15.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 544,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,135,000 after purchasing an additional 71,055 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

BATS PDEC opened at $33.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $676.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.81.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

