Koppers Holdings Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, September 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th.

Koppers has a dividend payout ratio of 4.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Koppers to earn $4.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.2%.

Koppers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KOP opened at $38.44 on Friday. Koppers has a twelve month low of $20.11 and a twelve month high of $38.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.36. Koppers had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $513.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Koppers will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koppers in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 15,265 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $479,626.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,688 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,156.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 15,265 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $479,626.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,688 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,156.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Leslie S. Hyde sold 4,096 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $157,941.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,884.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 122.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 50.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koppers in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koppers in the first quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Koppers in the first quarter valued at $255,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

