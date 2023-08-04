Capital Analysts LLC Buys 4,738 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,086 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 169.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,806,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,527,000 after purchasing an additional 80,971 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Regions Financial by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 153,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 33,415 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Regions Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 73,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 57,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.26.

Insider Activity

In other Regions Financial news, Director J Thomas Hill purchased 11,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $200,118.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,735.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.53. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $24.33. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

Regions Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.