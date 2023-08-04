ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Sells 14,976 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 48.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,816 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 14,976 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,323,694,000 after buying an additional 5,043,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,788,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,679,427,000 after buying an additional 692,636 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,900,874,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,404,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $445.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $426.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 231.85, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $480.88.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

