Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 1,317 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,627 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $25,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,323,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,788,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,679,427,000 after acquiring an additional 692,636 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $3,900,874,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,404,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013,647 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.00.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $445.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $426.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.18. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $480.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.85, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.