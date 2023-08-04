Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after acquiring an additional 129,835,437 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,807.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,487,226,000 after acquiring an additional 54,077,519 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,059,614,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,368,961,000 after acquiring an additional 19,612,974 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,892.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,718,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $549,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431,413 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $128.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $134.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at $161,385,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 826,435 shares of company stock valued at $25,801,000. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.