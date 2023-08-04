Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hutchinson Capital Management CA boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 4,468 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 24,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock opened at $128.77 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $134.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $2,012,308.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,800,973 shares in the company, valued at $137,604,396.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $1,195,648.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $2,012,308.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,800,973 shares in the company, valued at $137,604,396.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 826,435 shares of company stock worth $25,801,000 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOG

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

