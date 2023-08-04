TMD Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

TMD Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.3% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Totem Point Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F increased its position in Alphabet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Alphabet by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $128.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.29. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $134.07. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $1,226,179.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,012,841 shares in the company, valued at $154,510,159.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $9,000,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $1,226,179.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,012,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,510,159.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 826,435 shares of company stock worth $25,801,000. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

