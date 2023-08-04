Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Whirlpool worth $4,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Whirlpool by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Whirlpool by 526.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total transaction of $2,863,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,842,313.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total value of $2,863,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,842,313.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total value of $56,347.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,497.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,420 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,667. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Whirlpool Stock Down 2.8 %

Whirlpool stock opened at $141.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.53. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $124.10 and a twelve month high of $178.05.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 29.70% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WHR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Whirlpool from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

