Commerce Bank Sells 32,460 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 671,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 32,460 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $69,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Milestone Wealth LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co lifted its position in Alphabet by 54.7% during the first quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 498 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 826,435 shares of company stock worth $25,801,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG opened at $128.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $134.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.