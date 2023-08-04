Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 628,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 23,844 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.8% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $65,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 826,435 shares of company stock valued at $25,801,000 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $128.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.29. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $134.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

