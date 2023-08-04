MQS Management LLC Buys 661 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

MQS Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,753 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in NOV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in NOV by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 139,913 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 21,311 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in NOV by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 838,307 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC purchased a new stake in NOV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,565,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in NOV by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 176,707 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 20,968 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on NOV. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NOV from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NOV has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

NOV Price Performance

Shares of NOV stock opened at $20.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.92. NOV Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.64.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. NOV had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.05%.

NOV Profile

(Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

See Also

