Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Director Sells $49,634.90 in Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 679 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $49,634.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,806.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Anke Schaferkordt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wayfair alerts:

On Friday, June 2nd, Anke Schaferkordt sold 11 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $488.40.

Wayfair Price Performance

Shares of W opened at $84.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 3.19. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $90.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.97.

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in W. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

W has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wayfair in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Wayfair from $39.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Wayfair from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Wayfair from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.23.

Get Our Latest Report on W

About Wayfair

(Get Free Report)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.