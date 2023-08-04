Patrice Perche Sells 8,923 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $672,080.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,983.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Patrice Perche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 21st, Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of Fortinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $591,029.70.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of Fortinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $535,759.50.

On Monday, May 22nd, Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of Fortinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $529,258.40.

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $75.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.49 billion, a PE ratio of 62.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FTNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $73.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.74.

Institutional Trading of Fortinet

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 1,947.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

