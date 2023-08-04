MQS Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,110 Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 9,933.3% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 469.4% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $132.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $126.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.26.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

NYSE:AAP opened at $72.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.07. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.56 and a fifty-two week high of $212.25.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.88). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 14.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Douglas A. Pertz acquired 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.02 per share, with a total value of $302,041.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,102.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 5,463 shares of company stock worth $359,924. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

