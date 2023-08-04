MQS Management LLC Invests $333,000 in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BERY. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berry Global Group

In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $1,938,466.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,015,071.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Berry Global Group news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 24,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $1,597,478.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $1,938,466.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,071.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,122 shares of company stock worth $5,770,595. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on BERY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.23.

Berry Global Group Price Performance

Shares of BERY opened at $62.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.95. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.52 and a fifty-two week high of $68.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.74.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

