MQS Management LLC Makes New Investment in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 138,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,938,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,293,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $59.41 on Friday. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.36 and a fifty-two week high of $67.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $74.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.96 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 70.11% and a return on equity of 8.83%. Research analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 60.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 79.5% of our total annualized base rent as of December 31, 2021), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 4.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.4%) and improved land (approximately 9.3%).

