MQS Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,252 Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,163,300.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,163,300.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $2,188,686.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,706,648.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NUE stock opened at $171.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.55 and its 200 day moving average is $155.46. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $102.86 and a twelve month high of $182.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.67 EPS. Nucor’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.42%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

