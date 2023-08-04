MQS Management LLC Takes $298,000 Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Xylem by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $477,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its holdings in Xylem by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 4,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 91.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Trading Down 3.3 %

Xylem stock opened at $108.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.82. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.15 and a 52 week high of $118.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total transaction of $11,122,821.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,097,893.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XYL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. 888 reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.25.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

