Pitcairn Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 58.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter worth $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter worth $240,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Synopsys by 18.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 64.4% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Synopsys from $467.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $440.12 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.00 and a fifty-two week high of $468.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $443.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $394.89. The firm has a market cap of $66.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total transaction of $884,710.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,386,465.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $833,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,237,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total value of $884,710.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,386,465.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,964 shares of company stock valued at $60,784,338. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

